Rockport Wealth LLC Has $966,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Rockport Wealth LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,458 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $37,797,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,347,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 147,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,766 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $358,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $42.60.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

