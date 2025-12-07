Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,984,561.80 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David Obstler sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,984,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 374,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,338,286.80. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Datadog Stock Down 1.0%

Datadog stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.42, a PEG ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Datadog by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,599,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the third quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.