Rockport Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF $ISCG

Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 324,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,126,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.7% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rockport Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.37% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 508.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 295,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

