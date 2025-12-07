Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Parsons by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Parsons Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Parsons from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parsons from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

