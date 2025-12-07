Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,824 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. $EWTX

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,824 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,651 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 131.0% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,696,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,322,000 after purchasing an additional 962,101 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,101,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,244,000 after purchasing an additional 695,458 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,503,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $494,208. This represents a 81.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Fox acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $199,448.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,805.28. This trade represents a 82.30% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWTX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

Read Our Latest Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.