Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 29,986 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,986 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MetLife by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 272,619 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 88.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,060,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

