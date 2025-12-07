Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 62,039 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saiph Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,748.0% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 918,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,280,000 after buying an additional 868,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

