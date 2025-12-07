Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 3,349 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $331.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $337.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.43 and a 200-day moving average of $303.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

