Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 1,039.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

SCHI stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

