Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 9,155 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average of $123.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3264 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

