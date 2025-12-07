Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 37,769 ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

