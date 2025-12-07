Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBCA opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

