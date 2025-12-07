67,115 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $58.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1854 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

