Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 20,184 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 590.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

