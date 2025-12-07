Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,809.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,806,000. Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,243,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $69.19 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

