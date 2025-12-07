Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF $METV

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,013 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.11% of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of METV. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,464,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF alerts:

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.2%

METV stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $304.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.

About Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.