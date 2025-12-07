Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF $SPEU

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,631 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEU. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $782,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $51.36.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

