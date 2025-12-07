Analysts Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $59.18

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.1765.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $907.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.95 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 4.33%.Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,045,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 83.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,591,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,373,000 after purchasing an additional 96,074 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $75,795,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

