Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Receives $158.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.9333.

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Wall Street Zen lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $155.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $1,927,390.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,922.94. This represents a 68.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,836. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,737,955. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $191,922,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 843,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,545,000 after acquiring an additional 562,611 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,765,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,548,000 after acquiring an additional 545,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $74,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

