Contrasting Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Dyadic International has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -221.09% -537.31% -78.11% Kezar Life Sciences N/A -62.53% -51.77%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Dyadic International and Kezar Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dyadic International and Kezar Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 1 0 2 0 2.33 Kezar Life Sciences 2 4 0 0 1.67

Dyadic International presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.79%. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.00%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Kezar Life Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $3.49 million 9.85 -$5.81 million ($0.24) -3.96 Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$83.74 million ($8.44) -0.74

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Kezar Life Sciences. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kezar Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Kezar Life Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced using the C1 platform. It has also developed the Dapibus thermophilic, a filamentous fungal-based microbial protein production platform to enable the development and large-scale manufacture of cost-effective proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, including food, nutrition, and wellness. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; license agreement with South Africa's Rubic One Health; Joint Development Agreement with a Global Food Ingredient Company; and sub-license agreement with Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd., Alphazyme, LLC, and Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-261, a novel first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor for the treatment of tumors resistant to traditional chemotherapeutics. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.