iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP Holdings Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.86% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.
IXP opened at $126.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $876.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1-year low of $86.38 and a 1-year high of $126.92.
The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.
