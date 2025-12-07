Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 6,379 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 18.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
Shares of SPXL stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $232.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.34 and its 200-day moving average is $192.22.
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
