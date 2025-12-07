Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 6,379 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 18.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $232.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.34 and its 200-day moving average is $192.22.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.