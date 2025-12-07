Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 73,304 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas $BOIL

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.68% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 8,623.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,751,000. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $1,805,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $43.62 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $109.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

