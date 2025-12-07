Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) vs. NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) Financial Analysis

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP – Get Free Report) and Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NextTrip and Lagardere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NextTrip alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextTrip -1,323.22% -298.91% -139.68% Lagardere N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextTrip and Lagardere, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextTrip 1 1 0 0 1.50 Lagardere 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

NextTrip presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given NextTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextTrip is more favorable than Lagardere.

This table compares NextTrip and Lagardere”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextTrip $500,000.00 66.12 -$10.12 million ($1.41) -2.70 Lagardere N/A N/A N/A ($1.63) -13.23

Lagardere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextTrip. Lagardere is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextTrip, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of NextTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Lagardere shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of NextTrip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextTrip beats Lagardere on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextTrip

(Get Free Report)

NextTrip, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of travel technology solutions in the United States. The company offers NXT2.0, a booking engine technology platform, which provides travel distributors access to an inventory. It is also involved in the provision of online leisure travel agency services for booking hotels, flights, and curated vacations. The company was formerly known as Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NextTrip, Inc. in March 2024. NextTrip, Inc. is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Lagardere

(Get Free Report)

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages. The Lagardère Travel Retail division involved in retail activities in transit areas and concessions in travel essentials, duty free and fashion, and food services fields. It operates through stores under its own international store names, such as Relay, Hubiz, 1Minute, Hub Convenience, Discover, Tech2go, Aelia Duty Free, The Fashion Gallery, The Fashion Place, Eye Love, So Chocolate, Bread&Co., Hello!, So! Coffee, Trib's, Vino Volo, Natoo, etc., as well as store names with a local identity comprising BuY Paris Duty Free, Casa Del Gusto, and The Belgian Chocolate House. It also operates stores under franchises or licenses, with retail partners that include TripAdvisor, Fnac, iStore, Marks & Spencer, Hermès, Victoria's Secret, Nespresso, Costa Coffee, Burger King, Dean & Deluca, Eric Kayser, and Paul. The company was formerly known as Lagardère SCA and changed its name to Lagardere SA in June 2021. The company was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Paris, France. As of November 21, 2023, Lagardere SA operates as a subsidiary of Vivendi SE.

Receive News & Ratings for NextTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.