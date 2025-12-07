Torrid (NYSE:CURV) vs. Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Financial Survey

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) and Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Torrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Capri shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Torrid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Capri shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Torrid has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capri has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 3 4 1 0 1.75 Capri 1 5 8 1 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Torrid and Capri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Torrid currently has a consensus target price of $1.44, indicating a potential upside of 24.68%. Capri has a consensus target price of $26.08, indicating a potential downside of 3.63%. Given Torrid’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Torrid is more favorable than Capri.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and Capri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid -0.18% -1.69% -0.42% Capri -29.55% -138.53% -8.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Torrid and Capri”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.10 billion 0.10 $16.32 million $0.04 28.88 Capri $4.37 billion 0.74 -$1.18 billion ($9.83) -2.75

Torrid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capri. Capri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Torrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capri beats Torrid on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. It also engages in licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

