iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,706 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.46 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55.

