18,500 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,807,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the second quarter worth $168,188,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Talen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,492,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after acquiring an additional 537,398 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,148,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $354.24 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.08 and a 12-month high of $451.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.72 and a 200-day moving average of $353.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $442.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price target on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TLN

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.