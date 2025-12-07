SCS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in State Street Corporation $STT

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,566,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,934,000 after buying an additional 381,547 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,412,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,236,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $784,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,264,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,770,000 after acquiring an additional 115,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on State Street in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of STT stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $124.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

