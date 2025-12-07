SCS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Veltria Advisors Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $314,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 63.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 55,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $283.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $229.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total transaction of $2,495,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 512,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,871,648.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total transaction of $103,687.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,467.83. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 170,564 shares of company stock worth $41,676,989 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

