SCS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.54 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.