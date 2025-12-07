SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $540,000 in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

Rubrik Trading Up 22.6%

NYSE RBRK opened at $86.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rubrik news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $619,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,612.50. This trade represents a 90.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $243,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 509,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,682.46. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,777,876. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.