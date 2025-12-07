Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) CAO Sells $110,176.00 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) CAO Cindy Dabney sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $110,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,880. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $427.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.57 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

BSRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth $960,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 138.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

