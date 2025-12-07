Insider Selling: Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) COO Sells $59,312.61 in Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) COO Liberman Jeffery sold 21,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $59,312.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 319,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,601.91. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Entravision Communications Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE EVC opened at $2.75 on Friday. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $249.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The company had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Entravision Communications by 86.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Entravision Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Articles

