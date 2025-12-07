SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June $KJUN

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:KJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 51,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $1,071,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June by 90.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June by 158.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 1.3%

BATS:KJUN opened at $27.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $27.86.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June (KJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral KJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:KJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.