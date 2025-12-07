Insider Buying: Venus Metals (ASX:VMC) Insider Buys A$94,500.00 in Stock

Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Hogan purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of A$94,500.00.

Venus Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Venus Metals

Venus Metals Corporation Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily explores for lithium, nickel, copper, gold, base metals, vanadium, rare earths, and platinum-group elements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

