Insider Buying: Chrysos (ASX:C79) Insider Purchases A$83,286.50 in Stock

Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79 – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Holt bought 10,450 shares of Chrysos stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.97 per share, with a total value of A$83,286.50.

Chrysos Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Chrysos

Chrysos Corporation Limited engages in the development and supply of mining technology. The company offers PhotonAssay, a technology for analysis of gold, silver, copper, and other elements. Chrysos Corporation Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

