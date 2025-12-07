Insider Buying: Chrysos (ASX:C79) Insider Purchases A$83,286.50 in Stock

Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79 – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Holt bought 10,450 shares of Chrysos stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.97 per share, with a total value of A$83,286.50.
Chrysos Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $590.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 2.46.
About Chrysos
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chrysos
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Gates Foundation Sells MSFT Stock—Should Investors Be Worried?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/1 – 12/5
Receive News & Ratings for Chrysos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.