Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Director Sells $69,972.15 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Erik Blachford sold 965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $69,972.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,202.93. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.46, a PEG ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 2.06. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZG. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Report on ZG

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $159,770,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 271.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 293,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 214,743 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 557,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after acquiring an additional 209,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 152,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,998,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.