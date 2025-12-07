SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IVOG

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

IVOG stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $89.23 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

