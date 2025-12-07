Qtron Investments LLC Invests $581,000 in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 224.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,338 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Jabil by 41.9% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 89,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $219.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.61 and a 200 day moving average of $207.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $237.14.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $1,299,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,642.04. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine Melachrino sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,403,958.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,421.20. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $28,129,921. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. UBS Group set a $241.00 target price on Jabil in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

