Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Acquires 151,058 Shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 151,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $938,070.18. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 23,835,653 shares in the company, valued at $148,019,405.13. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 243,959 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,106.21.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 241,946 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,461,353.84.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 310,964 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $1,844,016.52.

On Monday, December 1st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 205,160 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,241,218.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 111,084 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $679,834.08.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 175,142 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $1,042,094.90.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 285,502 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $1,635,926.46.

On Monday, November 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 445,109 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,488,159.31.

On Friday, November 21st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 419,477 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,403,603.21.

On Thursday, November 20th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 347,630 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $2,092,732.60.

NextDecade Price Performance

Shares of NEXT opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.90. NextDecade Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 137.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NextDecade by 22,782.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NextDecade by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 102.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEXT. Cowen cut shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

