Qtron Investments LLC Invests $490,000 in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,702 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cemex by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 95,023,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703,035 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 32,648,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,252,000 after buying an additional 2,337,817 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cemex by 115.6% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,831,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cemex by 58.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,187,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,030 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cemex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,727,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after acquiring an additional 332,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.10 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cemex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Cemex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cemex from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Cemex Stock Performance

NYSE CX opened at $10.85 on Friday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 8.62%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

