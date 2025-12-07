Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 31,870,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 22,772,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVLT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Datavault AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $484.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,394.07% and a negative return on equity of 100.90%. Equities analysts expect that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datavault AI

In other Datavault AI news, insider Brett Moyer sold 28,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $69,769.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,089,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,333.24. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 422,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $869,935.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 265,102,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,111,273.60. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 459,112 shares of company stock worth $959,760. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

