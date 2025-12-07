Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.30 and last traded at $77.7170, with a volume of 138427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Several analysts recently commented on DRUG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Chardan Capital raised Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Up 11.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $627.10 million, a P/E ratio of -86.56 and a beta of -6.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $18,422,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences by 99.4% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 501,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 250,045 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $11,339,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences by 376.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 152,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

