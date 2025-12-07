Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Financial Comparison

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) and Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hycroft Mining and Blackstone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00 Blackstone Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Minerals has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Blackstone Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining N/A N/A -$60.90 million ($1.62) -7.07 Blackstone Minerals $40,000.00 500.54 -$11.37 million N/A N/A

Blackstone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Blackstone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining N/A N/A -27.55% Blackstone Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Blackstone Minerals on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is based in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, manganese, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada. The company also holds a 90% interest in the Ta Khoa project located in Son La Province, Vietnam. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

