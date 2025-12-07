Contrasting Renewi (OTCMKTS:SHMCF) and Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) and Renewi (OTCMKTS:SHMCF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Tomra Systems ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Renewi pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Tomra Systems ASA pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renewi pays out -67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tomra Systems ASA and Renewi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tomra Systems ASA 0 0 1 2 3.67 Renewi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tomra Systems ASA N/A N/A N/A Renewi N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tomra Systems ASA and Renewi”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tomra Systems ASA N/A N/A N/A $2.46 5.51 Renewi N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -150.72

Renewi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tomra Systems ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tomra Systems ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Renewi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tomra Systems ASA beats Renewi on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems. This segment is also involved in picking up, transporting, and processing empty beverage containers on behalf of beverage producers/fillers. The TOMRA Recycling segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of sorting and processing technology for waste management companies or plant builders. This segment offers sorting systems for waste and metal material streams; and ore sorting systems for mining companies. The TOMRA Food segment is involved in the development, production, sale, and service of sorting and processing technology, including sensor-based sorting solutions and integrated post-harvest solutions to detect and remove unwanted materials from manufacturing and processing lines for fresh and processed food industries. Tomra Systems ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

About Renewi

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste. The Mineralz & Water segment decontaminates, stabilizes, and re-uses contaminated materials to produce secondary products for the construction industry in the Netherlands and Belgium; processes and cleans bottom ash and fly ash; and handles contaminated soils, old road surfaces, industrial waters, sludges, chemical waste, incinerator residues, and packed hazardous waste. The Specialities segment engages in processing of plants that focuses on recycling and diverting specific waste streams, as well as operates waste treatment facilities for the United Kingdom city and county councils; and recycling of waste from electrical and electronic Equipment, and glass. It operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, and Hungary. The company was formerly known as Shanks Group plc and changed its name to Renewi plc in February 2017. Renewi plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

