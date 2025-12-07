Competitive Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Competitive Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Free Report) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Competitive Technologies and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Competitive Technologies N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics -70.74% -90.71% -42.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Competitive Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Competitive Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $17.92 million 0.63 -$11.33 million ($5.68) -0.76

This table compares Competitive Technologies and Ekso Bionics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Competitive Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ekso Bionics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Competitive Technologies and Ekso Bionics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Competitive Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ekso Bionics 1 0 2 0 2.33

Ekso Bionics has a consensus price target of $115.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,592.31%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Competitive Technologies.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Competitive Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Competitive Technologies

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. The company provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; Ekso Indego Therapy, an adjustable and lower-limb powered exoskeleton; Ekso Indego Personal, a powered lower limb orthosis; Ekso Nomad, a power knee ankle foot orthosis; and Ekso EV, a wearable upper body exoskeleton that elevates and supports a worker's arms to assist with tasks from chest height to overhead. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

