Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.3333.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTDR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 115.59% and a negative return on equity of 91.31%. The company had revenue of $169.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company's revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 57,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

