NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.31% of NVR worth $278,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,573,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NVR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,373,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,952.70. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,528.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7,517.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,639.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,127.45.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 14.00%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $130.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,530.50.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

