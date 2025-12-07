Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 27,738 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1,108.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 52.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Ventas by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 7.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $80.62 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 155.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Insider Activity

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $23,553,233.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,056,396.80. The trade was a 21.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,925,304.28. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 688,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,668 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.