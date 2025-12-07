Marshall Wace LLP Has $42.27 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 511.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,979 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of United Airlines worth $42,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 55,728 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,798,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,098,000 after purchasing an additional 137,237 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

